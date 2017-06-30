Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 13th bomb
Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Thursday's win over Minnesota.
With 13 homers and 12 stolen bases, Betts is well on his way to a second consecutive 20-20 campaign. His .275/.349/.485 slash line, 43 RBI and 49 runs are also moving the fantasy needle, and there's no reason to expect the 24-year-old outfielder to slow down.
