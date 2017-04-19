Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits first homer, still hasn't struck out

Betts went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and three runs against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

It took him 14 games into Boston's season (and 11 games of action) to finally hit his first homer, but Betts has impressed at the plate nonetheless. After all, he's hitting .356 and has yet to strike out over the course of 50 plate appearances; in fact, he last struck out way back on Sept. 12 of last season. That's extremely impressive, and it's good for the longest such streak in the majors since Juan Pierre in 2004.