Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits first homer, still hasn't struck out
Betts went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and three runs against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
It took him 14 games into Boston's season (and 11 games of action) to finally hit his first homer, but Betts has impressed at the plate nonetheless. After all, he's hitting .356 and has yet to strike out over the course of 50 plate appearances; in fact, he last struck out way back on Sept. 12 of last season. That's extremely impressive, and it's good for the longest such streak in the majors since Juan Pierre in 2004.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Heating up with three more hits•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Breaks out Friday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Makes impact without hit•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Returns to starting lineup Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Could pinch hit Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out again Saturday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...