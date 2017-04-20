Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits three-run double to top Jays

Betts went 1-for-4 with a three-run double in the 10th inning of Thursday's win over Toronto.

The offense was enough to power Boston to the win, and Betts is up to a .340/.407/.472 slash line with seven runs and eight RBI through just 13 games. Hitting in the heart of a potent lineup will help Betts to continue piling up the counting stats, and his cross-category profile make him an elite fantasy asset.