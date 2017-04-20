Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits three-run double to top Jays
Betts went 1-for-4 with a three-run double in the 10th inning of Thursday's win over Toronto.
The offense was enough to power Boston to the win, and Betts is up to a .340/.407/.472 slash line with seven runs and eight RBI through just 13 games. Hitting in the heart of a potent lineup will help Betts to continue piling up the counting stats, and his cross-category profile make him an elite fantasy asset.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits first homer, still hasn't struck out•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Heating up with three more hits•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Breaks out Friday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Makes impact without hit•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Returns to starting lineup Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Could pinch hit Saturday•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...