Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Homers in doubleheader nightcap
Betts went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Boston's victory over New York on Sunday night.
Betts went 4-for-8 with a walk over the two games in Sunday's doubleheader, and he raised his OPS 12 points to .841 in the process. Betts has struggled a bit in July coming off a productive month of June, but he showed signs of getting back on track over the weekend.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Steals base, scores tying run•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Has historic game Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 13th bomb•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Socks game-winning homer Friday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Homers twice in Wednesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Three-double night Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...