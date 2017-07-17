Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Homers in doubleheader nightcap

Betts went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Boston's victory over New York on Sunday night.

Betts went 4-for-8 with a walk over the two games in Sunday's doubleheader, and he raised his OPS 12 points to .841 in the process. Betts has struggled a bit in July coming off a productive month of June, but he showed signs of getting back on track over the weekend.

