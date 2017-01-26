Red Sox's Mookie Betts: No limitations entering spring training

Betts (knee) said recently that he will not face any restrictions at the start of spring training, Josh Brogadir of WCVB-TV Boston reports.

Although not entirely unexpected, this is good news for Betts, who was runner-up for AL MVP with his monstrous year. He battled knee soreness for the second half of last season and still slashed .338/.388/.547 with 13 homers after the break, so it will be exciting to see what a healthy Betts can do in 2017.