Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Plates three runs against Orioles

Betts went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBI during Sunday's win over Baltimore.

Betts has caught fire over his past 10 games with seven runs, two homers, 11 RBI, three stolen bases and a .390/.444/.634 slash line. His ability to move the needle across all fantasy categories makes him an elite asset and high-end target in daily contests when Boston draws a favorable matchup.