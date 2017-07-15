Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Steals base, scores tying run
Betts went 2-for-5 with with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
After leading off the bottom of the ninth inning with an infield single, Betts was on the front end of a double steal and scored the game-tying run on an error. The stolen base was Betts' 16th in 18 tries and another example of how he can beat opponents. The first half of the season was a bit subdued for the 24-year-old outfielder, but there's reason to believe a summer sizzle awaits. Typically north of .300 on balls in play, Betts is sitting at .265 after Friday's game. BABIP tends to normalize over longer stretches of time, and given the gap between his actual and expected results, it's fair to assume Betts will improve over the second half.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Has historic game Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 13th bomb•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Socks game-winning homer Friday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Homers twice in Wednesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Three-double night Monday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Fighting a slump•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...