Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Steals base, scores tying run

Betts went 2-for-5 with with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

After leading off the bottom of the ninth inning with an infield single, Betts was on the front end of a double steal and scored the game-tying run on an error. The stolen base was Betts' 16th in 18 tries and another example of how he can beat opponents. The first half of the season was a bit subdued for the 24-year-old outfielder, but there's reason to believe a summer sizzle awaits. Typically north of .300 on balls in play, Betts is sitting at .265 after Friday's game. BABIP tends to normalize over longer stretches of time, and given the gap between his actual and expected results, it's fair to assume Betts will improve over the second half.