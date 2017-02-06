Ramirez will compete for one of the final spots in the bullpen during spring training.

Ramirez yo-yo'd between Boston and Triple-A Pawtucket eight times last season, playing 14 games in the majors. He's spent parts of the last two seasons pitching for Boston, but has been much better for the PawSox than for the Red Sox (seven HRs, 26 IP). In terms of ranking the 40-man roster, Ramirez is at the very end. If Boston needs a spot for one of its non-roster invitees, Ramirez or Bryce Brentz are the first names to be designated.