Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Beginning rehab assignment

Sandoval (illness) will begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Sandoval has been out since June 19 after being diagnosed with an ear infection, though his return to game action is a great indication for his recovery. It's unclear how long his rehab assignment will take; that may hinge on how the 30-year-old feels as the week continues. Once healthy, Sandoval will need to show improvement at the plate, as he owns a miserable .212/.269/.354 line through 108 plate appearances.