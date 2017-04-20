Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Commits costly error Wednesday
Sandoval went 2-for-3 and committed an error that led to all three of the Blue Jays' runs in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Toronto.
Sandoval has five hits over the last two games, including his first two knocks batting right-handed, upping his season average .224. He also leads Boston with three homers. There's been some good with Sandoval but Wednesday's error was his third of the season. Manager John Farrell told Scott Lauber of ESPN Boston the error was a play he should have made. More than Sandoval's offense, it was defense that cost him the third base job last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. The Red Sox are thin at third base -- they await the return of the right-handed hitting Jeff Rutledge (hamstring) -- so Sandoval still has some time to improve defensively and sustain the hitting. But a platoon with Rutledge is a real option for Farrell.
More News
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Cranks third home run of season•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Homers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Moved up in lineup•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Blasts three-run homer in Friday loss•
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...