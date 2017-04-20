Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Commits costly error Wednesday

Sandoval went 2-for-3 and committed an error that led to all three of the Blue Jays' runs in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Toronto.

Sandoval has five hits over the last two games, including his first two knocks batting right-handed, upping his season average .224. He also leads Boston with three homers. There's been some good with Sandoval but Wednesday's error was his third of the season. Manager John Farrell told Scott Lauber of ESPN Boston the error was a play he should have made. More than Sandoval's offense, it was defense that cost him the third base job last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. The Red Sox are thin at third base -- they await the return of the right-handed hitting Jeff Rutledge (hamstring) -- so Sandoval still has some time to improve defensively and sustain the hitting. But a platoon with Rutledge is a real option for Farrell.