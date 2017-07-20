Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Denies reports of Giants signing
Sandoval said he has yet to make a decision on where he will sign after clearing release waivers Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.
Sandoval told Rivera he has "a few teams interested." In 32 games for the Red Sox, Sandoval mustered a brutal .623 OPS, so it still seems far-fetched that anybody other than his former team in San Francisco would have much of a reason to sign him.
