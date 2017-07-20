Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Denies reports of Giants signing

Sandoval said he has yet to make a decision on where he will sign after clearing release waivers Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

Sandoval told Rivera he has "a few teams interested." In 32 games for the Red Sox, Sandoval mustered a brutal .623 OPS, so it still seems far-fetched that anybody other than his former team in San Francisco would have much of a reason to sign him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast