Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Early arrival at camp

Sandoval checked into Boston's training camp in Fort Myers (Fla.) on Thursday well ahead of the Feb. 17 reporting date, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports.

Sandoval had posted images of himself on Instagram during the offseason, showing off what appeared to be a slimmer physique. Thursday was the first time reporters got eyes on him in real life, and he appears to be somewhere between 25-30 pounds lighter than last season. He's taken a lot of heat for his weight since signing with Boston in 2015, but if he were producing, nobody would care. Prior to the shoulder injury that cost Sandoval all but three games in 2016, he had a .658 OPS in 2015. If that doesn't improve, he's not going to help offset the loss of David Ortiz in this lineup.