Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Handed a DFA

The Red Sox designated Sandoval for assignment Friday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The embattled third baseman suddenly became expendable when the Red Sox began getting decent production from Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero. Sandoval is slashing a tepid .212/.269/.354 with four home runs in 108 plate appearances with Boston this year. Given his large contract it'd be surprising if he's claimed on waivers or agrees to be outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket. Kung Fu Panda will likely wind up with another organization before the end of the year.