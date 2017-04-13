Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Homers in Wednesday's loss

Sandoval went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 12-5 loss to Baltimore.

Sandoval looked like a new man in spring training (1.025 OPS) but has stumbled out of the gate to start the regular season. Tuesday's homer snapped a run of 14 consecutive at-bats without a hit and raised his season batting average to .133. Manager John Farrell will stick with him for a bit as there really isn't an in-house option to replace him as the everyday third baseman. If 2017 turns into a repeat of his disappointing 2015 season, the Red Sox would likely look outside the organization for help.