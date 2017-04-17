Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Not in Monday's lineup

Sandoval is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

With the Red Sox finishing off their series with the Rays with the traditional 11:05 a.m. ET game on Patriots Day, Sandoval will be given a breather. Marco Hernandez will fill in for Sandoval at third base.

