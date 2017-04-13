Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Not in Thursday lineup

Sandoval is not starting for the Red Sox during Thursday's makeup game against the Pirates, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Kung Fu Panda gets the day off during the afternoon game following a night contest. Sandoval, who smashed a home run Wednesday, should be back in the lineup Friday. For Thursday, Marco Hernandez takes his place at third base.

