Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Placed on 10-day DL

Sandoval (knee) was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday, WEEI's Evan Drellich reports.

He sprained his right knee in Sunday's game, and will miss at least 10 days with the injury. Josh Rutledge (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list as a corresponding move. The Red Sox are incredibly thin in the infield at the moment, as Brock Holt (vertigo) is on the DL and Dustin Pedroia (knee, ankle) is day-to-day. Rutledge and Marco Hernandez should get the bulk of the starts at third base in the short term.