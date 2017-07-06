Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Progressing in rehab assignment
Sandoval (ear infection) is 11-for-36 with one home run in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket.
The switch-hitter has hit well enough over his most recent rehab stint, but has walked only once and has one extra-base hit. The Red Sox's situation at third base has gained some intrigue with rookie Tzu-Wei Lin slashing .333/.419/.481 since being recalled in late June. The defensive-minded Deven Marrero has also stepped up with 11 hits in his last 28 at-bats, which could complicate playing time for Sandoval upon his return. Sandoval carries a .212/.269/.354 slash line over 99 at-bats in the majors this season.
