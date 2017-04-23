Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Sprains knee Sunday

Sandoval left Sunday's game with a sprained knee, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

At this point in time, the Red Sox are viewing Sandoval as day-to-day. The team has Monday off, so Sandoval will have extra time to rest. However, if he has to miss additional time, look for Marco Hernandez or Steve Selsky to fill in at the hot corner. Prior to leaving Sunday's game, Sandoval had gone 0-for-2 and drawn a walk.