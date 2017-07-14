Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Subject of internal discussions
Sandoval (ear infection) will have his rehabilitation assignment expire over the weekend, and the Red Sox will have to make a decision about him by Monday, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
With Boston's third-base position seemingly stabilized by Deven Marrero and Tzu-Wei Lin, Sandoval's fate hangs in the balance. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy told a local radio outlet that "there's been a lot of conversations internally" about Sandoval. He's due $18 million each of the next two seasons, which is a lot to swallow if Boston releases him. On the other hand, he's hitting just .212 through 32 games and is a liability defensively.
More News
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Progressing in rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Hits DL with ear infection•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Expected to start Monday•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Sits out Friday against righty•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Shines in Wednesday's win•
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...