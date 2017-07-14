Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Subject of internal discussions

Sandoval (ear infection) will have his rehabilitation assignment expire over the weekend, and the Red Sox will have to make a decision about him by Monday, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

With Boston's third-base position seemingly stabilized by Deven Marrero and Tzu-Wei Lin, Sandoval's fate hangs in the balance. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy told a local radio outlet that "there's been a lot of conversations internally" about Sandoval. He's due $18 million each of the next two seasons, which is a lot to swallow if Boston releases him. On the other hand, he's hitting just .212 through 32 games and is a liability defensively.