Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Third base job a competition

Sandoval won't be handed the starting third base job this spring, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports.

Boston manager John Farrell mentioned Brock Holt and Josh Rutledge as players who will compete with Sandoval, but the manager is pleased with Sandoval's attitude entering training camp. The 30-year-old third baseman re-dedicated himself during the past year, which ended early in April due to a shoulder injury. He's in better shape and motivated to win back the job he lost to Travis Shaw in spring training last year. Now with Shaw and prospect Yoan Moncada gone, there's a clear path the job for Sandoval, whose pedigree as a hitter is better than either Holt or Rutledge.