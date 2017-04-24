Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: To get MRI on Monday

Sandoval (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday afternoon, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The results of Monday's MRI will be a big factor in determining the severity of the knee sprain Sandoval sustained on Sunday. At this point, he is just listed as day-to-day, but that could turn into a lot more if a tear is revealed. While Sandoval has hit three home runs so far this season, he has mostly struggled in his start to 2017, slashing just .213/.269/.377 in 67 plate appearances.