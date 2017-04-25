Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Without firm timetable for return

Sandoval (knee) is without a timetable for a return to action, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Sandoval is already reporting progress just two days after suffering the injury, but the Red Sox will need to see more improvement before they guess at a possible return date for the third baseman. He will be eligible to return as soon as May 4. Manager John Farrell will deploy a Marco Hernandez/Josh Rutledge platoon at the hot corner while Sandoval is on the mend.