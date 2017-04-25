Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Without firm timetable for return
Sandoval (knee) is without a timetable for a return to action, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.
Sandoval is already reporting progress just two days after suffering the injury, but the Red Sox will need to see more improvement before they guess at a possible return date for the third baseman. He will be eligible to return as soon as May 4. Manager John Farrell will deploy a Marco Hernandez/Josh Rutledge platoon at the hot corner while Sandoval is on the mend.
More News
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: To get MRI on Monday•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Sprains knee Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Commits costly error Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Cranks third home run of season•
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...