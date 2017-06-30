Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Back in action at Double-A
Devers (knee) is back in action at Double-A Portland.
He hit two home runs Wednesday and notched another two hits Thursday, so he appears to be fully healthy after briefly missing time with a sore knee. The 20-year-old third baseman is now hitting .298/.359/.576 with a career-high 16 home runs and an outstanding 18.5 percent strikeout rate in 281 plate appearances. While Devers is still at Double-A, the Red Sox under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have made a habit of having their top hitting prospects skip Triple-A and head straight to the majors -- Andrew Benintendi and Yoan Moncada are the two most recent examples. If Devers continues to swing a hot bat, he could be manning the hot corner for Boston in late July or early August.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Nursing sore knee•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be Portland's primary third baseman•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heading to Triple-A soon?•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Cold spell at Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Fast start at Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...