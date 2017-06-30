Devers (knee) is back in action at Double-A Portland.

He hit two home runs Wednesday and notched another two hits Thursday, so he appears to be fully healthy after briefly missing time with a sore knee. The 20-year-old third baseman is now hitting .298/.359/.576 with a career-high 16 home runs and an outstanding 18.5 percent strikeout rate in 281 plate appearances. While Devers is still at Double-A, the Red Sox under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have made a habit of having their top hitting prospects skip Triple-A and head straight to the majors -- Andrew Benintendi and Yoan Moncada are the two most recent examples. If Devers continues to swing a hot bat, he could be manning the hot corner for Boston in late July or early August.

