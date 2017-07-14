Play

The Red Sox promoted Devers to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

The tantalizing prospect now has a gig because the BoSox cut Jhonny Peralta and Pablo Sandoval. Devers hit .300/.369/.575 with 18 home runs over 320 plate appearances at Double-A Portland and now has a clearer path to join the contending Red Sox before the end of the season. If the 20-year-old gets the call and an undisputed opportunity, he'll be an urgent fantasy pickup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast