The Red Sox promoted Devers to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

The tantalizing prospect now has a gig because the BoSox cut Jhonny Peralta and Pablo Sandoval. Devers hit .300/.369/.575 with 18 home runs over 320 plate appearances at Double-A Portland and now has a clearer path to join the contending Red Sox before the end of the season. If the 20-year-old gets the call and an undisputed opportunity, he'll be an urgent fantasy pickup.