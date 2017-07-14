Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Elevated to Triple-A
The Red Sox promoted Devers to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
The tantalizing prospect now has a gig because the BoSox cut Jhonny Peralta and Pablo Sandoval. Devers hit .300/.369/.575 with 18 home runs over 320 plate appearances at Double-A Portland and now has a clearer path to join the contending Red Sox before the end of the season. If the 20-year-old gets the call and an undisputed opportunity, he'll be an urgent fantasy pickup.
More News
