Devers is off to a hot start for Double-A Portland, going 10-for-25 (.400) with one home run and six RBI through six games.

The 20-year-old enjoyed arguably his best season at the dish in 2016, hitting 11 home runs while stealing a career-best 18 bases. He also nearly doubled his walk total from the prior season. Devers is an elite talent who may only just be scratching the surface of his potential.