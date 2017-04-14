Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Fast start at Double-A
Devers is off to a hot start for Double-A Portland, going 10-for-25 (.400) with one home run and six RBI through six games.
The 20-year-old enjoyed arguably his best season at the dish in 2016, hitting 11 home runs while stealing a career-best 18 bases. He also nearly doubled his walk total from the prior season. Devers is an elite talent who may only just be scratching the surface of his potential.
