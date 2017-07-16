Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Makes splash in Triple-A debut
Devers went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday in his first game since being promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket.
Devers has been a hot topic in Boston as the Red Sox continue to get by with Deven Marrero and Tzu-Wei Lin at the hot corner. The Red Sox prefer that Devers be allowed to get some Triple-A at-bats under him before bringing him up to Boston. Additionally, there have been recent reports of the Red Sox's interest in acquiring third baseman Todd Frazier from the White Sox. If that happens, you can write off Devers making his MLB debut until September's roster expansion.
