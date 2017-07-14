Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Playing time at Pawtucket opens up
Devers could be promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket after the Red Sox released Jhonny Peralta on Thursday, Kevin Dillon of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox were kicking the tires on Peralta, who had been given 61 plate appearances in the minors. The organization thought he might be an option at third base for the parent club, but his presence blocked Devers' promotion. Now, with Peralta gone and Pablo Sandoval's rehab assignment ending this weekend, there should be ample opportunity for Devers in Pawtucket while Michael Chavis holds down the hot corner at Double-A Portland.
