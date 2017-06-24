Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be Portland's primary third baseman
Devers is expected to start at third base for Double-A Portland about five times per week, according to Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
The question of playing time became an issue after the Red Sox promoted third baseman Michael Chavis to Portland this week, but he'll spend the majority of his time at designated hitter for the time being. Devers will remain in Portland for now after Boston inked MLB veteran Jhonny Peralta to a minor-league deal. Peralta will play third base for Triple-A Pawtucket to serve as organizational depth at a position which Boston has been among the worst in MLB. Dombrowski admitted that it was "probably not an opportune time" to promote Devers. There's been speculation about Devers reaching Boston this season, but that's not imminent.
