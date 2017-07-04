Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows three through 6.1 in no-decision

Porcello allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters through 6.1 innings during Monday's win over Texas. He didn't factor into the decision.

Porcello has been treading water for most of the season, but it was unfortunate that the bullpen blew the lead and cost him the victory in this game. Holding Texas to three runs at Globe Life Park in Arlington is a solid showing. Porcello will look to continue chipping away at his 5.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in his next start against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field.