Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Burned by bad defense in loss
Porcello (1-2) allowed three runs -- all unearned -- on six hits and a walk over seven innings in Wednesday's loss to Toronto. He struck out five.
He pitched well, but back-to-back errors by Pablo Sandoval and Mitch Moreland led to a three-run second inning for Toronto, while the Red Sox were unable to generate anything on offense. Porcello's had an uneven start to the year, but we should see his stats settle down soon enough. That said, if you're looking for a repeat of 2016's 22 wins, 3.15 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, you're probably going to be disappointed.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Hit hard by Rays•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Limits damage in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up Opening Day win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Throws 98 pitches Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Throws one extra inning Monday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...