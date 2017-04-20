Porcello (1-2) allowed three runs -- all unearned -- on six hits and a walk over seven innings in Wednesday's loss to Toronto. He struck out five.

He pitched well, but back-to-back errors by Pablo Sandoval and Mitch Moreland led to a three-run second inning for Toronto, while the Red Sox were unable to generate anything on offense. Porcello's had an uneven start to the year, but we should see his stats settle down soon enough. That said, if you're looking for a repeat of 2016's 22 wins, 3.15 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, you're probably going to be disappointed.