Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Fans eight in Friday's win

Porcello (4-9) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight over 6.1 innings in Friday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

He snapped a four-game losing streak with his 10th quality start of the season. Porcello was in fine form, pounding the zone with 73 strikes in 102 pitches, and he avoided the long ball for just the second time in his last five outings. The right-hander will look to keep rolling Wednesday at home against the Twins.