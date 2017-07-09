Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Goes eight strong but still loses
Porcello (4-11) gave up one run on six hits while striking out seven over eight innings in a loss to the Rays on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.
This may have been Porcello's best outing of the year, but it wasn't enough to earn the win as Alex Cobb and Alex Colome combined to shut out the Red Sox. After a 22-win, Cy-Young winning campaign in 2016, Porcello finishes the first half with just four wins and a 4.75 ERA. His strikeout and walk rates have mostly held steady, but Porcello has had issues with the long ball as well as some bad luck on balls in play.
