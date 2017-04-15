Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Hit hard by Rays
Porcello (1-1) allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Rays.
The American League's reigning Cy Young Award winner was tagged for four home runs by the Rays and needed 106 pitches to get 13 outs. Porcello's pitching nothing like the guy we saw last season. In three starts, he's allowed 15 runs (14 earned) on 25 hits and four walks over 16.2 innings. He's next scheduled to start next Wednesday at Toronto.
