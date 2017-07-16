Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Provides another quality start during loss

Porcello (4-12) gave up three runs on nine hits while striking out six over the course of six innings during Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Porcello didn't have his best stuff during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, but he was able to last until the seventh inning for the 17th straight start, and his third consecutive quality start to begin the month of July. Besides a difficult fourth inning (three hits and one hit batter), Porcello was able to control the Yankees for the most part, limiting any type of big inning by coming through with a few key strikeouts. On the season, Porcello hasn't been able to imitate the form he delivered last year, with his BABIP jumping from .279 to .360 during this campaign. He projects to earn his next start Saturday against the Angels.