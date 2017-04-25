Porcello will make his next start Wednesday against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Porcello was originally slated to pitch Tuesday's contest against New York, but he'll just move back a day after that game was rained out and postponed until mid-July. It's unclear how this affects the rest of the Red Sox rotation, but more details should come forth soon.

