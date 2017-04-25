Porcello will not make his scheduled start Tuesday night after the Red Sox's game was postponed due to inclement weather, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

The reigning Cy Young Award winner was looking for his second win of the season Tuesday, but a downpour in Boston altered those plans. The aforementioned game will be made up with a doubleheader on July 16. No plans to alter the rotation have been announced as of now, so unless something changes, Porcello is in line to make his next start Sunday against the Cubs.