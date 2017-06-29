Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Takes 10th loss Wednesday

Porcello (4-10) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.

It wasn't a terrible outing, as the right-hander threw 69 of 112 pitches for strikes, but a lack of run support made Porcello the first pitcher in the majors this season to reach double digits in losses. Last year's improbable AL Cy Young Award winner will take a 5.06 ERA into his next start Monday on the road against the Rangers.