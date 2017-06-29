Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Takes 10th loss Wednesday
Porcello (4-10) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.
It wasn't a terrible outing, as the right-hander threw 69 of 112 pitches for strikes, but a lack of run support made Porcello the first pitcher in the majors this season to reach double digits in losses. Last year's improbable AL Cy Young Award winner will take a 5.06 ERA into his next start Monday on the road against the Rangers.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Fans eight in Friday's win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Clobbered by Astros•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Done in by poor first inning versus Phillies•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Having trouble with sinker•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Hits keep coming in Wednesday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Suffers seventh loss of season Friday•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....