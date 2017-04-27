Porcello (1-3) gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out nine over 6.2 innings in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

He threw 73 of 118 pitches for strikes while striking out a season-high nine, but with Luis Severino firing goose eggs opposite him, the two-run homer Porcello served up to Aaron Judge in the second inning was two runs too many. The 28-year-old righty will try to get back in the win column Monday at home against the Orioles.