Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Activated from DL
Ross (illness) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
Ben Taylor was optioned to make room for Ross, who re-emerges on his first eligible day after a rough bout with the flu. He should return to an important role in the middle innings, a welcome sight following Boston's reliever-heavy blowout loss to Baltimore on Wednesday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Tosses one inning in rehab appearance•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: To begin rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Headed to DL with flu•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Fighting flu-like symptoms•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Poised to be first lefty in pen•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Avoids arbitration•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...