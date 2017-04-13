Ross (illness) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

Ben Taylor was optioned to make room for Ross, who re-emerges on his first eligible day after a rough bout with the flu. He should return to an important role in the middle innings, a welcome sight following Boston's reliever-heavy blowout loss to Baltimore on Wednesday.

