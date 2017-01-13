Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Avoids arbitration
Ross agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Terms of the agreement were not made available. He posted a 3.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB in 55.1 innings out of the big league bullpen last season, and should pick up a similar middle relief role in 2017.
