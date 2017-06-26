Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Heads to Florida for rehab
Ross (elbow) has started rehabbing at the Red Sox's spring training facility in Florida, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Ross has been dealing with elbow inflammation since he was with Boston in May, and he only now seems to be taking the first steps toward a full recovery. The 28-year-old southpaw has allowed seven earned runs through nine innings with the big club this season -- a sharp decline after he'd established himself as a relatively reliable middle-relief arm over the past couple years.
More News
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...