Ross (elbow) has started rehabbing at the Red Sox's spring training facility in Florida, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Ross has been dealing with elbow inflammation since he was with Boston in May, and he only now seems to be taking the first steps toward a full recovery. The 28-year-old southpaw has allowed seven earned runs through nine innings with the big club this season -- a sharp decline after he'd established himself as a relatively reliable middle-relief arm over the past couple years.