Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Tosses one inning in rehab appearance
Ross (illness) threw a scoreless inning in his first rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Julian Benbow of The Boston Globe reports. The left-hander set down the side in order on 10 pitches.
Ross is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday and that may very well happen after the Red Sox burned through four bullpen members to pitch 7.2 innings in Wednesday's lopsided 12-5 loss to the Orioles.
