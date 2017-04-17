Red Sox's Robby Scott: Emerges as high-leverage lefty
Scott retired the lone batter he faced in Sunday's 7-5 win over Tampa Bay.
Scott has turned into a trusted left-handed arm for manager John Farrell. He cleaned up Matt Barnes' mess in the eighth inning Sunday to set up closer Craig Kimbrel. Scott has faced just one batter in four of his six appearances, with all of his outings executed in the eighth, ninth, or extra innings.
