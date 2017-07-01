Scott has a 2.41 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 15 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season.

The left-hander is holding left-handed hitters to a .097/.216/.194 slash line and is being used primarily as a matchup lefty. Scott has performed well this season, but he has pitched a full inning or more in only nine of his 32 appearances and has a 7.2 K/9, severely hampering his fantasy value in all but the deepest leagues.