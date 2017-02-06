Elias went 2-3 with a 2.47 ERA, striking out 37 and walking 19, in 43.2 innings over 10 games (nine starts) for Aguilas Cibanenas of the Dominican Summer League.

Elias had a rough go of it in the first half at Triple-A Pawtucket as well as in his three appearances in Boston, but it was a different story in the second half when he went 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 41.2 innings over seven games after the All-Star break. With Boston's staff seemingly set, the left-hander will return to the starting rotation at Triple-A and be part of the organization's starting depth.