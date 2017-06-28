Elias (ribs, latissimus) will throw a simulated game Friday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Elias will require multiple simulated games and live batting-practice sessions before the Red Sox activate him off the disabled list. The left-hander originally hurt his oblique during spring training -- then, on the verge of starting for Triple-A Pawtucket, suffered a setback with a lat injury in May. He's currently on Boston's disabled list, but Elias is most likely to be activated to Pawtucket.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories