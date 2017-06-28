Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Sim game set for Friday
Elias (ribs, latissimus) will throw a simulated game Friday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Elias will require multiple simulated games and live batting-practice sessions before the Red Sox activate him off the disabled list. The left-hander originally hurt his oblique during spring training -- then, on the verge of starting for Triple-A Pawtucket, suffered a setback with a lat injury in May. He's currently on Boston's disabled list, but Elias is most likely to be activated to Pawtucket.
More News
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Suffers setback in rehab•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Will begin rehab stint Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Lands on disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Starting season on DL•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...