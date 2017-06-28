Elias (ribs, latissimus) will throw a simulated game Friday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Elias will require multiple simulated games and live batting-practice sessions before the Red Sox activate him off the disabled list. The left-hander originally hurt his oblique during spring training -- then, on the verge of starting for Triple-A Pawtucket, suffered a setback with a lat injury in May. He's currently on Boston's disabled list, but Elias is most likely to be activated to Pawtucket.