Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Healthy again
Castillo (groin) was activated off the 7-day disabled list last week and reinstated to Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 4-for-20 over five games since being activated.
Castillo didn't play Thursday but did go 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's Triple-A All-Star Game. He has hit .302/.339/.473 in 65 games for the PawSox in 2017.
