Travis (lip) is back in the lineup for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, hitting third and playing first base.

He missed the last three games due to a cut on his lower lip that required stitches. Of the Red Sox's top prospects, Travis is the only one who realistically has a chance of making an impact in the majors this season. He has 52 games under his belt at Triple-A, but would likely need to force the issue for the Red Sox to consider him before rosters expand in September.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories