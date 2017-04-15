Red Sox's Sam Travis: Back in Triple-A lineup
Travis (lip) is back in the lineup for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, hitting third and playing first base.
He missed the last three games due to a cut on his lower lip that required stitches. Of the Red Sox's top prospects, Travis is the only one who realistically has a chance of making an impact in the majors this season. He has 52 games under his belt at Triple-A, but would likely need to force the issue for the Red Sox to consider him before rosters expand in September.
