Travis was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

With first baseman Mitch Moreland slumping, the Red Sox probably would have liked to keep Travis around as a platoon mate at first base, but adding another fresh arm to the bullpen was deemed a greater priority. It's not out of the question for Travis to resurface with the Red Sox before the end of August once he's eligible to do so. He's batting .279/.380/.395 through his first 50 plate appearances in the majors.

